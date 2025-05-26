Crime

A horrible situation’: Child custody exchange turns fatal as mom guns down her children’s father in broad daylight, cops say

by Michael
Published On:
A horrible situation': Child custody exchange turns fatal as mom guns down her children's father in broad daylight, cops say

A child custody exchange in Lake Charles, Louisiana, turned deadly on Saturday afternoon when a mother allegedly shot the father of her child during the meeting.

What Happened During the Exchange

Randolyn Allen, 43, was involved in the custody exchange with Brett Daigle, 48, who had traveled from Colorado to Louisiana. Around 2:30 p.m., deputies were called to a home on South Perkins Ferry Road after reports of gunfire.

When police arrived, they found Daigle had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charges and Investigation

Allen was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Police interviewed several witnesses and Allen during the investigation.

The motive behind the shooting has not been released.

Police Advice on Custody Exchanges

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Gary “Stitch” Guillory said custody exchanges can sometimes lead to dangerous situations. He recommended using safe locations such as sheriff’s offices or police stations for custody handovers, especially if anyone feels uncomfortable.

Current Status

Randolyn Allen remains in custody at the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Her bond status was still being determined.

This tragic event highlights the risks involved in custody exchanges and the importance of safety measures for all parties.

SOURCE

Michael

Related Articles

You got to die first': 81-year-old man shoots at dead ex-wife's relatives in apparent quest for a share of fortune, cops say

You got to die first’: 81-year-old man shoots at dead ex-wife’s relatives in apparent quest for a share of fortune, cops say

Abusing this man beyond belief': Hidden camera records home health care Employees'smacking' around 29-year-old with autism and shoving drugs down his throat, cops say

Abusing this man beyond belief’: Hidden camera records home health care Employees’smacking’ around 29-year-old with autism and shoving drugs down his throat, cops say

Oh, I am a p—y? Checkers employee jumps through drive-thru window and shoots customer dead following quarrel over mayonnaise request, police say

Oh, I am a p—y? Checkers employee jumps through drive-thru window and shoots customer dead following quarrel over mayonnaise request, police say

No reasonable rationale': Trump wrongly added plaintiffs in Iowa pollster lawsuit to keep case local and 'destroy' court's jurisdiction, judge says

No reasonable rationale’: Trump wrongly added plaintiffs in Iowa pollster lawsuit to keep case local and ‘destroy’ court’s jurisdiction, judge says

Husband murdered wife and fled to Costa Rica with a teenage babysitter, who assisted detectives in catching him after their love affair ended: Police

Husband murdered wife and fled to Costa Rica with a teenage babysitter, who assisted detectives in catching him after their love affair ended: Police

A 17-year-old Florida teen is charged with murder after allegedly shooting a Lyft driver during Memorial Day weekend

A 17-year-old Florida teen is charged with murder after allegedly shooting a Lyft driver during Memorial Day weekend

Leave a Comment