A horrible situation’: Child custody exchange turns fatal as mom guns down her children’s father in broad daylight, cops say

A child custody exchange in Lake Charles, Louisiana, turned deadly on Saturday afternoon when a mother allegedly shot the father of her child during the meeting.

What Happened During the Exchange

Randolyn Allen, 43, was involved in the custody exchange with Brett Daigle, 48, who had traveled from Colorado to Louisiana. Around 2:30 p.m., deputies were called to a home on South Perkins Ferry Road after reports of gunfire.

When police arrived, they found Daigle had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charges and Investigation

Allen was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Police interviewed several witnesses and Allen during the investigation.

The motive behind the shooting has not been released.

Police Advice on Custody Exchanges

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Gary “Stitch” Guillory said custody exchanges can sometimes lead to dangerous situations. He recommended using safe locations such as sheriff’s offices or police stations for custody handovers, especially if anyone feels uncomfortable.

Current Status

Randolyn Allen remains in custody at the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Her bond status was still being determined.

This tragic event highlights the risks involved in custody exchanges and the importance of safety measures for all parties.

