A Harvard employee admits to selling brains, human heads, and other body parts stolen from the medical school morgue

In a shocking case that has disturbed families and the public, a former Harvard Medical School morgue manager, Cedric Lodge, has pleaded guilty to stealing human body parts and selling them for profit.

Lodge, 57, admitted in federal court that over a five-year period, he took body parts such as heads, brains, skin, and bones from the morgue where he worked. These remains had been donated to Harvard for medical research and teaching.

What Happened at Harvard’s Morgue?

Lodge worked at Harvard Medical School in Massachusetts, where families donate the bodies of their loved ones to help train future doctors and researchers. After these bodies were used for educational purposes, Harvard had promised to either cremate them, return them to the family, or bury them with care.

But according to federal investigators, Lodge took parts from these bodies without permission. He would often take the parts before they were properly handled or disposed of, violating Harvard’s agreements with the donors and their families.

How the Body Parts Were Sold

Investigators say Lodge sold the remains to people across different states. His wife, Denise Lodge, also took part in the scheme. Court documents show that she received over $37,000 in payments from a man in Pennsylvania over three years. The man would send money through PayPal with messages like “head number 7” or “braiiiiiiins” in the memo.

In one disturbing example, a woman in Massachusetts received human skin, which she allegedly sent to be tanned like leather. She also met Lodge at the morgue to receive two dissected human faces.

Both Lodge and his wife have now pleaded guilty to interstate transport of human remains, which is a federal crime.

The Victims Were Donors Who Wanted to Help

All the human remains came from people who had voluntarily donated their bodies to science, hoping to help train doctors and improve healthcare. Many families trusted Harvard to treat their loved ones with dignity.

One of the victims was Nick Pichowicz, a generous man whose family found out his remains were stolen. His daughter, Darlene Lynch, told PEOPLE magazine how she discovered the news through a local article, not from Harvard or investigators.

“We were hoping it wasn’t true,” she said. “It’s just sickening.”

Families Feel Betrayed

Nick’s son, Nicholas Pichowicz, said he felt shocked, sad, and angry. Their mother’s remains had also been donated to Harvard, and now the family is trying to get them back.

The family said they trusted Harvard to treat their loved ones with respect, but now they feel deeply betrayed.

What Prosecutors Are Saying

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam called the crimes “beyond understanding.” He said, “These people donated their bodies to help others. To have someone steal from them in death is heartbreaking and inexcusable.”

Lodge’s sentencing is expected in the coming months. His wife has also pleaded guilty, but she has not yet been sentenced.

This case has raised serious questions about how donated bodies are handled at top medical institutions. What was supposed to be an honorable act of helping science became a disturbing and illegal operation for profit. As the investigation continues, many families are still waiting for answers — and justice.

