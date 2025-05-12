A four-year-old boy sitting in his father’s bike trailer dies after a car speeds through a red light and crashes with them

In a heartbreaking accident that has shaken an Indianapolis neighborhood, a 4-year-old boy lost his life and two others were injured after a driver sped through a red light and hit a bicycle carrying the child and his father. The tragic incident has left the community mourning and calling for stricter safety measures.

What Happened in Indianapolis on May 7?

On the night of May 7, 2025, around 9:15 p.m., a Dodge Charger was speeding east on Raymond Street when it ran a red light at the State Avenue intersection. At that moment, 4-year-old Alan Marcelo Salas-Garcia was riding in a trailer seat attached to the back of his father’s bicycle. They were crossing the road legally in the crosswalk with the walk signal.

According to the police, the Charger did not slow down and crashed into the father and son. It then hit another car — a Honda — which had the green light. After jumping the curb, the Dodge finally stopped on the grass. Shockingly, the driver fled the scene on foot and has not been caught as of May 9.

The Victims and Their Condition

Young Alan was rushed to the hospital but was sadly declared dead by 10 p.m. His father, Cristobal Salas, suffered serious injuries and was reported to be in stable condition the following day. The driver of the Honda also sustained injuries but their condition was not made public.

Community in Shock and Grief

The incident has deeply affected the local community. Friends, neighbors, and even nearby business owners expressed their sadness and frustration. Tommy Jacob, a liquor store manager whose cameras caught the crash, said, “That Charger was flying … They didn’t even attempt to stop. I haven’t stopped crying since yesterday.”

Alan’s 17-year-old brother shared his grief, saying, “I still can’t believe he’s gone.” Many in the neighborhood are now demanding changes to improve safety, especially for pedestrians. Residents pointed out that East Raymond Street often feels like a highway, with drivers frequently speeding and ignoring traffic rules.

What Authorities Are Doing

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) responded quickly, using drones and K-9 units to search nearby areas. Despite their efforts, the driver has not been found. They are still asking the public to come forward with any information. Anyone with details can contact investigators at (317) 327-2630 or anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.

A Call for Safer Streets

This accident serves as a painful reminder of how reckless driving can destroy lives in seconds. Captain Don Weilhammer of the IMPD emphasized, “All this could’ve been avoided if we would do the speed limit and pay attention to the lights. Slow down, we have two families that are definitely going to be affected by this tragedy.”

As the community mourns young Alan, there is a growing call for improved traffic control, better enforcement of speed limits, and safer infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians.



This tragic accident in Indianapolis highlights the dangers of speeding and ignoring traffic signals. A young life has been lost, and a family has been shattered — all due to a moment of reckless driving. Local voices are urging the city to take strong steps to prevent similar incidents in the future. By obeying traffic rules and driving responsibly, many such heartbreaking events can be avoided. The hope now is that Alan’s story leads to real change and safer roads for everyone.

SOURCE