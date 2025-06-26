A Florida gas station employee is accused of shooting a customer during an argument “over the price of beer.” “You are going to die here tonight.”

A 46-year-old Florida man, Abdulla Monther, has been arrested after allegedly shooting a customer at a Fort Lauderdale gas station following a heated dispute over the price of beer. Monther, who works as a clerk at the Valero gas station, is now facing charges of aggravated battery.

The Shooting Incident

The incident occurred on the night of June 19, 2025, at around 11:40 p.m. when police responded to a shooting call at the gas station. According to a criminal complaint affidavit, Monther and the customer got into a verbal argument over the price of a beer. The argument escalated when the customer allegedly threw an object at Monther, prompting the clerk to react.

Monther reportedly retrieved a firearm from under the counter and fired at the customer, striking him in the right calf muscle. The victim was later treated for his injuries. Surveillance footage from the gas station confirmed the shooting and the sequence of events, showing Monther retrieving a black firearm, racking the slide, and firing at the customer.

Monther’s Actions and Alleged Taunts

After the shooting, Monther allegedly taunted the victim, using derogatory language. The affidavit reveals that Monther, still holding the firearm, followed the victim around the counter, shouting offensive slurs.

Details of the Disagreement

In an interview with law enforcement, Monther described the argument over the beer price, stating that it was a disagreement over an additional fifty cents that the customer needed to purchase the beer. According to Monther, the victim became loud and aggressive, pushing Now and Later candies towards the counter and threatening to kill him. Monther claimed that the victim’s behavior made him feel uncomfortable, leading him to pull out a 9mm Sig Sauer P226 and fire a shot at the floor, aiming to avoid hitting the victim directly.

Monther further claimed that he fired the shot intentionally at the floor, even though the bullet struck the victim in the leg.

Investigation and Evidence

After the shooting, law enforcement conducted a sweep of the gas station and recovered the firearm, a bullet, and a magazine near the area of the altercation. The gun was allegedly the weapon used in the incident, and the sheriff’s office has provided the evidence as part of their investigation into the shooting.

Monther was later Mirandized and is currently facing felony charges in connection with the shooting.

Public Reaction and Charges

The shooting has shocked both the local community and the gas station’s customers, as it stemmed from an argument over something as trivial as a beer price. Monther now faces serious criminal charges, including aggravated battery, and the case is expected to go to court soon.

