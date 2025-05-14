A fiery crash kills a three-year-old girl on Mother’s Day, while her mother and sister struggle to survive — and the driver is charged

A tragic car crash on Mother’s Day in Texas has left a 3-year-old girl dead and her mother and sister severely injured after a suspected drunk driver slammed into their vehicle on the side of the highway.

The crash happened on Sunday, May 11, around 8:15 p.m., on I-45 in Conroe, Texas, according to a press release from the Conroe Police Department.

Family Was Parked Due to a Blown Tire

Police said Shavhon White, 26, was driving a Toyota Camry with her daughters, Chloe, 5, and Camiria, 3. They were parked on the shoulder of the highway because of a blown tire when a Honda Civic traveling in the HOV lane suddenly veered and crashed into the back of their car.

The collision caused both vehicles to catch fire. First responders arrived quickly and were able to pull White and her 5-year-old daughter from the burning car. Both were rushed to the hospital with serious burns and injuries. Sadly, 3-year-old Camiria was pronounced dead at the scene.

Loved Ones Mourn the Loss of Baby Camiria

Family and friends have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover medical and funeral expenses. The fundraiser describes the heartbreaking situation and says both mother and daughter remain in critical condition.

“As they navigate through this unimaginable heartbreak, we want to come together as a community to offer them the love, support, and resources they need,” the campaign reads.

Suspect Charged with Intoxication Manslaughter

The driver of the Honda Civic, Donald Carson, 55, was also injured and taken to the hospital. After investigating the crash, Montgomery County prosecutors have charged Carson with:

Intoxication manslaughter (2nd-degree felony)

Two counts of intoxication assault (3rd-degree felonies)

Once Carson is medically cleared, he will be booked into Montgomery County Jail.

Police Chief Calls It a Preventable Tragedy

Conroe Police Chief Jon Buckholtz called the crash a devastating and preventable tragedy:

“We will never know the impact that this child may have had on the world: a life full of promise and potential.”

He added that the department is working closely with prosecutors to ensure “swift and strong justice” for the victims.



What should have been a peaceful Mother’s Day evening ended in tragedy for a Texas family. 3-year-old Camiria lost her life, and her mother and sister continue to fight for theirs in the hospital. Authorities say the crash was caused by a suspected drunk driver, making this incident even more heartbreaking as it could have been prevented. As the community rallies around the family, the focus remains on justice and healing.

