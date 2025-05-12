A family of four was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide on the same day as their son’s high school graduation

A heartbreaking incident in Nebraska has left a community in mourning. A family of four was found dead in what police believe to be a murder-suicide involving a father who had been battling mental health issues. The case has shocked local residents and brought national attention to the importance of mental health support.

What Happened in Johnson Lake, Nebraska?

On the morning of Saturday, May 10, around 9:45 a.m., authorities were called to a home in Johnson Lake, Plum Creek Canyon #1, located in Dawson County, Nebraska. There, officers discovered four people from the same family dead due to knife wounds. The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) confirmed this in a public statement.

According to their initial investigation, 42-year-old Jeremy Koch is believed to have killed his wife, Bailey Koch (41), and their two sons—Hudson (18) and Asher (16)—before ending his own life. A knife was found at the scene, and autopsies have been ordered by the Dawson County Attorney.

Who Were the Victims?

Bailey Koch worked as a special education teacher at Holdrege Public Schools. Her dedication to teaching and helping children made her a beloved figure in the community. Her two sons, Hudson and Asher, were students at Cozad Community Schools. Hudson was set to graduate high school that very weekend.

The loss has deeply affected both school districts. Holdrege Middle School opened its doors on the same day for students and staff to come together, grieve, and support each other. Cozad Community Schools also issued a message, offering comfort and resources to those affected.

Mental Health Struggles Behind the Tragedy

Days before the tragedy, Bailey reportedly started a GoFundMe campaign titled “Jeremy’s Battle: Mental Health Support Needed.” In it, she spoke openly about her husband’s long-term struggle with depression, dating back to 2009. She revealed that his condition had gotten worse in 2024.

Bailey even described a disturbing event in March when Jeremy stood over her with a knife. Thankfully, she had managed to convince him to seek help. He had recently been accepted into a mental health facility and was set to begin treatment, including electroconvulsive therapy (ECT).

In a hopeful post made just two days before the tragedy, Bailey wrote on Facebook that Jeremy was finally getting the help he needed. She thanked the community for its support and prayed that Jeremy could attend their son’s graduation.

A Community in Mourning

As news of the tragedy spread, friends, family, and local residents expressed their grief and shock. Messages of love and sympathy filled social media, especially on the pages of the affected schools. During Cozad High School’s graduation ceremony on Saturday, Superintendent Dr. Dan Endorf acknowledged the loss and encouraged everyone to hold their loved ones close.

Why This Matters

This case is not just a tragedy—it’s also a painful reminder of how deeply mental health can affect families. It highlights the urgent need for better mental health care, early intervention, and community awareness. Even when help is sought, the path to healing is not always easy or predictable.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7. Just dial 988, text “STRENGTH” to 741741,

This heartbreaking incident has left a deep scar on the Nebraska community and raised important questions about mental health and family safety. As the investigation continues, the community is coming together to heal and support one another through shared grief. Let this tragedy also be a reminder to take mental health seriously and to always check in on our loved ones, no matter how strong they may seem on the outside.

