A doctor has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for falsely diagnosing patients in a $118 million fraud scheme to fund his “luxurious lifestyle.”

A Texas doctor, Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after being found guilty of health care fraud. He falsely diagnosed patients with diseases they did not have, causing huge losses to insurance companies.

What Happened in the Fraud Scheme

The U.S. Department of Justice said Zamora-Quezada was involved in a health care fraud scheme worth over $118 million. He falsely told patients they had rheumatoid arthritis, a serious disease, and gave them harmful treatments and tests they didn’t need. These included injections, X-rays, MRIs, and other expensive procedures.

To get paid by Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurers like Blue Cross Blue Shield, he faked medical records and lied about the patients’ health.

Legal Consequences and Penalties

Besides the 10-year prison sentence and three years of supervised release, Zamora-Quezada has to give up about $28 million. This includes 13 properties, a private jet, and a luxury sports car. His medical licenses in Texas, Arizona, and Massachusetts have been taken away.

He was convicted on charges including conspiracy to commit health care fraud and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

How Patients and Employees Were Affected

Patients suffered serious side effects from the fake treatments, such as strokes, severe pain, hair loss, liver damage, and even jawbone tissue death. Some patients said they felt like their lives had no meaning due to constant illness and medication.

Employees at his clinic, many on work visas, said the work environment was very harsh. The doctor pressured them to meet quotas for medical procedures and threatened to fire them or have their visas revoked if they complained. Staff even had to find missing patient records in filthy, rodent-infested places.

Comments from the Authorities

Matthew R. Galeotti from the Department of Justice called Zamora-Quezada’s actions a serious betrayal of trust. He said the doctor used lies and fraud to make millions while harming patients and abusing employees. This case shows how important it is for doctors to act honestly and care for their patients.

This case serves as a strong reminder about the dangers of medical fraud and the damage it can cause to patients and the health system.

