A ‘dedicated’ landscaper was sent to trim a tree outside a home. The renter allegedly shot him to death

In a tragic case of mistaken identity, a landscaper in Arizona was shot and killed by a renter who wrongly believed he was connected to a recent break-in. The incident happened on May 19, 2025, in Gilbert, Arizona.

Manuel Vega Lopez, 51, was hired by a landlord to do yard work on the property. Sadly, he never got the chance to finish his job. When police arrived at the scene, they found Lopez’s body in front of the home.

What Happened?

According to the Gilbert Police Department, the suspect, Wyatt Ford, 28, allegedly shot Lopez while he was working in the yard. Police say Lopez had been informed by the landlord that a landscaper would be arriving that day.

Reports from AZ Family, ABC 15, and AZ Central say that Ford was told about the landscaper in advance via text message—and even replied to it. However, he still assumed Lopez was involved in a recent break-in at his trailer.

Tragically, Lopez was unarmed and simply doing his job when he was shot. Witnesses reported hearing Ford say “I didn’t mean to” after the shooting.

Remembering Manuel Vega Lopez

Lopez’s family is devastated by his death. A GoFundMe set up by his daughter, Manuelita Vega, described him as a devoted husband, loving father, and hardworking landscaper.

In her message, she wrote:

“He was the eyes and legs for my mom, who is on dialysis and going blind. He built our home with love, not luxury. He worked with all his strength to support us.”

His son, a cancer survivor, is also battling health problems, and the family is now trying to bring Lopez’s body back to his native Mexico.

What Charges Does the Suspect Face?

Wyatt Ford was arrested the next day and charged with second-degree murder. He is currently being held by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

The case remains under investigation, and police are working to ensure justice for the Lopez family.

This heartbreaking case is a reminder of how quickly a misunderstanding can turn deadly. Manuel Vega Lopez came to work, not knowing his life would be cut short. As his family grieves, the community rallies around them to bring him home and honor the life of a man remembered for his kindness, hard work, and love for his family.

