A California lady who went missing in 1987 was identified by a partial human skull

A significant breakthrough in a cold case from Northern California has brought closure to the mysterious disappearance of Kay Josephine Medin. After 36 years, skeletal remains discovered in 1993 were finally identified through DNA analysis as belonging to Medin, who was reported missing in 1987. This identification offers both answers and a sense of justice, though the mystery of her death remains unsolved.

Kay Medin’s Disappearance

Kay Josephine Medin, a 48-year-old woman, was last seen in August 1987. Her husband, Nikolas Medin, reported her missing after returning from a business trip to find that she was gone. According to the authorities, the search for Kay included visiting her home, contacting friends and family, and reaching out to her doctor, who confirmed that she had no serious medical issues. Kay, a teacher at the Hyampom School, was described by her employer as being in good spirits before her disappearance. Her personal belongings, including her purse, were found at her residence, but there were no immediate signs of foul play.

Despite extensive searches and interviews, her disappearance remained suspicious. Investigators in Trinity County and Humboldt County initially struggled to determine what had happened. No leads came forward until months later when skeletal remains were found and linked to her case.

Discovery of the Remains

In November 1987, more than three months after Kay’s disappearance, a package containing skeletal remains was sent to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The package included an anonymous letter that led investigators to additional remains in the eastern part of the county. These remains, combined with dental records, were initially identified as belonging to Kay Medin. However, her case was still classified as a missing person case since her body was never fully recovered, leaving many questions unanswered.

In 1993, a man walking along the beach near Trinidad Head discovered a partial human skull, which was then handed over to the authorities. At that time, DNA testing did not show any matches, so the case remained unresolved.

The Breakthrough: DNA Analysis

The cold case sat dormant for many years, but in 2024, new funding allowed officials to revisit unsolved cases of unidentified human remains. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) sent the partial skull discovered in 1993 to a private lab for DNA analysis. This time, DNA testing worked, producing a profile that eventually led to a remarkable discovery. The lab’s forensic genealogy team found a possible match for a daughter of Kay Medin.

Investigators tracked down the daughter, obtained a DNA sample, and compared it with the profile from the skull. In a confirmation that brought closure to the case, the California Department of Justice verified that the skull belonged to Kay Medin.

Despite this breakthrough, the case of Kay Medin’s death remains open. No arrests or charges have been made in connection with her disappearance, and her husband, Nikolas Medin, passed away in 2018. The identification of her remains after so many years provides some sense of closure for her family and the authorities, but the mystery surrounding how and why she died remains unsolved. The case is a reminder of the long-lasting impact of unsolved mysteries and the advancements in forensic technology that can bring new insights even decades later.

