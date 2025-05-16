A California couple and their daughter, 23, have been charged with torture after allegedly strangling and withholding food from six foster children

In a shocking case from San Bernardino County, California, a couple and their adult daughter have been arrested and charged with torturing six foster children in their care. The disturbing allegations include years of physical and emotional abuse, with authorities now investigating what happened behind closed doors in a quiet neighborhood.

Foster Parents and Daughter Face Serious Charges

Kenneth Michael Key and Tina Marie Sheffield Key, both 60, along with their 23-year-old daughter Kaitlynn Marresa Key, were arrested on May 12. The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges in a press release on May 14. All three are facing six counts of felony torture and one count of child abuse likely to cause serious injury or death.

The charges also include a special allegation that the adults personally caused great bodily harm to the children.

How Authorities Found Out

The case came to light after someone called a child abuse hotline on February 13. Authorities from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Crimes Against Children Unit and Loma Linda University Medical Center Children’s Assessment Center began an investigation. The children, aged between 4 and 16, were immediately removed from the home.

According to the complaint, the children had suffered for years. The alleged abuse included daily beatings, being strangled until they passed out, and having food and water taken away for days. These extreme punishments have shocked the local community.

Neighbours Left in Disbelief

Jose Martinez, a neighbor of the Key family, expressed his surprise at the allegations. He said he had never heard or seen anything unusual. Martinez mentioned that the children seemed normal and would sometimes come out and accept popsicles from him.

“I never heard any bad noises. The trash was full of snack wrappers, so I never thought they were being starved,” he said. He added that the family kept to themselves and lived in a quiet part of the neighborhood.

Martinez said that after the children were taken away, Tina told him they were under investigation for child abuse. “Tina was in shock and emotional. They all denied everything,” he said.

Court Proceedings and Bail

The three accused are currently being held in jail, each with a $1,000,000 bail. Their arraignment is scheduled for May 15 via video at the Rancho Cucamonga Superior Courthouse. The legal process is now moving forward, with investigators still gathering more details.

Authorities have urged anyone with information about this case to come forward and speak with Detective Katie Merrill. People can also call the anonymous We-Tip Hotline.

A Wake-Up Call for Child Protection

This disturbing case reminds us of how abuse can sometimes happen behind a mask of normalcy. Even neighbors may not see the signs. It’s important for communities to remain aware and report any concerns about child welfare.

Authorities acted quickly in this case, and the foster children are now safe. But the investigation continues, and if the charges are proven, the accused could face very serious legal consequences.

SOURCE