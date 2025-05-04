A 6-year-old girl vanished last year, and her mother was found guilty of selling her for her “eyes and skin.”

A deeply disturbing case out of South Africa has ended in conviction, shedding light on a chilling child trafficking plot involving a 6-year-old girl. On Friday, May 2, Kelly Smith, along with her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis and a friend Steveno van Rhyn, was convicted of kidnapping and human trafficking after authorities said she may have sold her daughter, Joshlin Smith, to a traditional healer (sangoma) who allegedly wanted the child for her eye and skin color.

A Shocking Disappearance

Joshlin Smith, a 6-year-old from Saldanha Bay, vanished in February 2024. Initially reported as missing, her case quickly drew national attention in South Africa, sparking widespread searches and community outrage.

But as investigators dug deeper, a grim narrative began to unfold. According to court testimony, Smith had told a neighbor, Lourentia Lombaard, that she had done “something silly” — revealing she had “sold [her] child to a sangoma.” Sangomas are traditional healers in South African culture, and authorities say this one allegedly wanted Joshlin for ritualistic purposes due to her physical traits.

Courtroom Revelations

During the trial, Lombaard testified that Smith offered her and others money to stay quiet about the scheme. The courtroom also heard from Joshlin’s schoolteacher, who recalled being told by Smith that Joshlin was “on a ship, inside a container” bound for West Africa.

Though a woman believed to be the healer was previously arrested and questioned, she was later released due to lack of evidence, according to BBC reports.

All three accused denied involvement, but the evidence presented in court was compelling enough to secure convictions for trafficking and kidnapping.

Public Reaction and Sentencing

As the guilty verdicts were read out, Smith broke down in tears, while the courtroom erupted in applause — a reaction that spoke volumes about the community’s desire for justice.

The trio now faces life imprisonment, pending sentencing.

A Child Still Missing

Despite the convictions, Joshlin Smith has yet to be found, and her fate remains tragically unknown. Her case highlights the dark realities of child trafficking in vulnerable communities and the urgent need for better protections and public awareness.

The conviction of Kelly Smith and her accomplices brings a degree of legal justice, but the emotional weight of Joshlin’s disappearance continues to haunt South Africa. This case underscores the critical need for vigilance, community involvement, and action against child trafficking. Authorities are still urging anyone with information on Joshlin’s whereabouts to come forward.

