A 5-Year-Old Girl Who Was Accidentally Shot by Her Brother Is Lamented by an Arizona Family

A tragic incident occurred in Phoenix, Arizona, when a 5-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed by her older brother, who had found a rifle in the family’s home. The father, 33-year-old Irvin Ramos-Jimenez, has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

The Tragic Incident

On June 3, around 9 p.m., Phoenix police received a call reporting that 5-year-old Layla Ramos had been shot at her home. According to court records, Ramos-Jimenez was outside his house when he heard a loud bang. Upon rushing inside, he discovered his daughter, Layla, in her brother’s room, fatally wounded from a gunshot.

Ramos-Jimenez claimed that his 9-year-old son must have grabbed the rifle, which had been stored on a high shelf in his son’s bedroom. Two other 14-year-olds were reportedly also in the room when the shooting occurred. Layla was immediately taken to the hospital by family members but, sadly, was pronounced dead from her injuries shortly after.

Father Arrested and Charged

Ramos-Jimenez was arrested and taken to jail for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Prosecutors noted that this case was not just about a felon possessing a weapon but about a father’s decision to bring a gun into a home with young children. The weapon involved in the tragic incident was an assault rifle, which was stored in a bedroom where children were present.

Prosecutors highlighted that the outcome might have been different if the gun had not been in the home. They argued that the presence of a firearm in a house full of kids led to this devastating and avoidable tragedy.

Community Mourning and Family Tribute

Layla’s family has been left devastated by her untimely death. Her uncle, Jose Ramos, created a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral expenses. In his post, he expressed the deep pain the family felt, calling Layla a “little princess” whose life ended far too soon. He described her as a loving, intelligent, and beautiful soul who will always be remembered by those who knew her.

Layla’s mother, Dolores Ramirez, shared her grief with ABC15, remembering her daughter as a kind, soft-hearted child who brought love and joy to everyone around her. “Layla was the kind of child who made everyone feel special with just a smile or a quiet hug,” Ramirez said. She added that Layla had been eagerly looking forward to starting school, and her love and spirit would remain with the family forever.

The death of Layla Ramos has left her family heartbroken, and the incident serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers of firearms in households, especially when they are not securely stored. The case continues to draw attention to the need for better gun safety practices, particularly in homes with children. Layla’s family is left to mourn the loss of a young girl with a bright future, whose life was taken far too soon.

