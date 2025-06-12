A 31-year-old teaching assistant died after being fatally stabbed by a 14-year-old student outside school during a bag check, according to reports

A 31-year-old teaching assistant was tragically stabbed to death by a 14-year-old student outside a school in Nogent, northeastern France, on the morning of Tuesday, June 10. The incident occurred at Françoise Dolto school, and the victim was fatally injured during a routine search of students’ bags for knives, according to reports from The Times, the BBC, and Le Monde.

The Incident and Arrest

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was stabbed as police were conducting random bag checks for knives. According to The Times, a police officer involved in the search was also slightly injured during the confrontation. Authorities quickly arrested the 14-year-old student, who, according to Regional Prosecutor Denis Devallois, did not have any prior police record. The motive behind the stabbing remains unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.

A Loss for the Community

The teaching assistant, a mother to a young boy, had been working at the school since September 2023. Her cousin, Aurore, spoke to France 24 and described her as a “very cheerful, very kind person.” The tragic loss has left the local community reeling. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his sorrow over the death, calling it an act of “senseless violence.” He said the nation was in mourning and paid tribute to the victim in an X post.

Rising Concerns Over School Violence

The stabbing has raised concerns over rising violence in French schools. In response to increased violence, the French Education Ministry had introduced bag checks earlier this year, but this has done little to curb the troubling trend of violent incidents. The French Education Minister Élisabeth Borne called the incident “a terrible tragedy” and expressed her full support for the victim’s family.

A Broken Society?

The attack is part of a larger pattern of escalating violence in French schools. Prime Minister François Bayrou noted that this incident reflected a broader “breakdown of the society in which we live,” emphasizing that such acts were not isolated. The stabbing follows a similar attack in Nantes in April 2023, where a student killed a girl and injured several others. According to French government figures, there was a 15 percent increase in reports of bladed weapons in schools over the past year, further highlighting the growing issue of violence in educational institutions.

This horrific event underscores the serious problem of violence in schools and has sparked renewed discussions about the safety of students and staff. The teaching assistant’s death has shocked the community, and the country’s leadership is calling for a broader societal reflection on how to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

