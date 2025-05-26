A 17-year-old Florida teen is charged with murder after allegedly shooting a Lyft driver during Memorial Day weekend

A 17-year-old teenager from Florida has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a rideshare driver in Panama City Beach.

What Happened at the Scene

Around 2:24 a.m. on May 24, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting report at Wildwood Road and Emerald Cove Street. When deputies arrived, they found the driver lying on the road with a gunshot wound. The victim’s vehicle was nearby.

The victim, believed to be working as a Lyft driver, was taken to a hospital but later died from the injury. Authorities have not released the driver’s name.

The Suspect and Investigation

Brayden Raul Gomez, 17, was found nearby and identified as the suspect. Police think the victim was driving Gomez to a requested location before the shooting.

Authorities found blood and bullet holes in the car and closed Wildwood Road overnight while investigating. A witness said the suspect fired shots while fleeing and jumped a fence into a nearby neighborhood.

Gomez was charged with an open count of murder and is held at Bay County Jail.

Community and Company Responses

Lyft offered support to the victim’s family and said the rider (Gomez) was permanently banned from the service. Social media users expressed grief, with some knowing the victim personally and praising him as a good man.

Other rideshare drivers shared concerns about underage riders often using accounts of others to book rides. They pointed out the dangers drivers face trying to stay safe while working.

Similar Cases in Other States

This shooting follows similar tragic cases involving teenage suspects and Lyft drivers in other parts of the U.S. In October 2024, a 15-year-old in North Carolina was charged with killing a Lyft driver. Another 15-year-old in Washington, D.C., was sentenced to prison for a similar crime a year earlier.

This case highlights the risks rideshare drivers face and the challenges in handling underage riders safely. The investigation is ongoing as the community mourns the loss.

