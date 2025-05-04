53 Years in Prison for the Illinois Landlord Who Deadly Stabbing a 6-Year-Old Palestinian-American Boy

A heartbreaking and deeply disturbing case in Illinois has drawn national attention as Joseph Czuba, a 73-year-old landlord, was sentenced to over 50 years in prison on Friday, May 2, for the brutal hate-fueled murder of 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi and the attempted murder of the boy’s mother, Hanan Shaheen.

A Peaceful Tenancy Turns Tragic

For two years, Shaheen and her family had peacefully rented rooms in Czuba’s home in Plainfield, Illinois. But after the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks in Israel — which sparked the ongoing Gaza conflict — Shaheen noticed a change in Czuba’s behavior. He reportedly grew paranoid and aggressive, claiming her family needed to leave “because they were Muslim,” according to her court testimony.

When Shaheen responded to his remarks by saying “pray for peace,” she never imagined what would follow just a week later.

The Attack: A Mother’s Horror

On October 14, 2023, Czuba forced his way into the family’s room, stabbed Shaheen more than a dozen times, and then turned the knife on her son. Wadee was stabbed 26 times, and Czuba left the knife in the child’s body.

Shaheen managed to escape to a bathroom and call 911, during which she screamed: “The landlord is killing me and my baby.” The police arrived to find Czuba outside the home covered in blood.

In court, Shaheen testified: “He told me, ‘You, as a Muslim, must die.’”

A Clear Case of Hate

The jury was shown graphic crime scene images and heard chilling 911 audio. Jurors also heard how Czuba had increasingly shared fears that the Middle East conflict would reach his doorstep, a fear that tragically escalated into violence.

According to prosecutors, Czuba’s actions were directly motivated by anti-Muslim bias, making this a clear hate crime. Jurors took just 90 minutes to return a guilty verdict on all charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, and hate crimes.

Sentencing and Reactions

Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak handed down a sentence of more than five decades, ensuring Czuba will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

The verdict has brought a measure of justice, but the loss remains heavy. Wadee’s memory now stands as a symbol of rising Islamophobia and the dangerous consequences of hate-filled rhetoric, even in peaceful communities.

This tragic case reminds us how fear and prejudice can lead to devastating violence, even in the most unexpected places. The brutal murder of Wadee Alfayoumi and attack on his mother stemmed from a bias-fueled belief that ultimately ended an innocent child’s life. Justice has been served, but the healing for the affected family and community will take much longer.

