4-year-old sent home from school ‘slobbering at the mouth’ with .29 BAC was given a drink by her teacher that made her feel sick: Police

Mobile County, Alabama – A 4-year-old girl who was hospitalized with dangerously high levels of alcohol in her system has led to the arrest of a 56-year-old special-education teacher, Tracy Walker, on charges of aggravated child abuse.

Walker, a teacher at Collins-Rhodes Elementary School, was arrested on Wednesday after the young student, who is the daughter of Mary and Albert Singleton, was found unresponsive and “slobbering at the mouth” at school.

What Happened to the Girl?

The incident occurred on April 28, when the Singletons received a call from the school’s nurse’s office just minutes before dismissal. Mary Singleton told WALA, a local Fox affiliate, that her daughter appeared limp and unwell, and the teacher handed the child over, suggesting she be taken to the emergency room.

The child was rushed to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital, where doctors discovered her blood alcohol content (BAC) was 0.29 — more than three and a half times the legal limit for adults.

The girl was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) for two days before being released. Due to her condition and recovery, she has not returned to school for the remainder of the academic year.

Investigation and Arrest

After WALA’s initial coverage, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation, officially taking over the case on May 6. According to reports, the little girl told detectives that her teacher gave her a drink, after which she began to feel sick.

Following the investigation, Tracy Walker was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse. She is currently being held in custody without bond, with a bond hearing scheduled for Friday.

According to the Collins-Rhodes Elementary School website, Walker is listed as a special-education teacher. School officials confirmed to WALA that Walker was placed on administrative leave after the initial allegations surfaced.

School and Community Reaction

The case has sparked outrage and concern among parents and community members, with many questioning how such a serious incident could happen in a school setting. The school district has not released further details but said it is cooperating with law enforcement.

The case is expected to remain under close watch as investigators gather more evidence and await further legal proceedings.

This tragic case highlights the importance of child safety in school environments and has left a community in shock. With a trusted educator now facing serious criminal charges, both authorities and parents are demanding answers and greater safeguards to prevent such disturbing incidents from happening again.

