23-year-old college athlete Jamarion Brown was shot and killed during a pool party

Jamarion Brown, a 23-year-old basketball player at Henderson State University, tragically died after being shot in the head during a pool party in east Camp County, Texas.

The Incident

The shooting took place in the early hours of May 24 at a pool party. Brown was immediately taken to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to another medical facility, where he later passed away. The Camp County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident and the ongoing investigation.

Arrest and Charges

Onterrian Jamour Newton, a 17-year-old suspect, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the shooting. He is being held at Camp County Jail, with no bail set as of the latest update. Authorities have indicated that additional charges may be forthcoming.

Community Reaction

Brown’s coach at Henderson State University, Jimmy Elgas, expressed deep sorrow over the loss. He described Brown’s death as leaving a “tremendous void” in the community.

“No words can express our sadness for Jamarion’s family, friends, and teammates,” Elgas said. “Jo’s impact was felt not only on the basketball court but throughout the fabric of Henderson State University, and we all grieve together.”

Remembering Jamarion Brown

Brown’s obituary highlighted his warm spirit, commitment to family, and love for basketball. He was described as a shining light both on and off the court, remembered for his kindness, determination, and dedication.

